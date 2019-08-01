Español
Report: Nainggolan to Rejoin Cagliari

Radja Nainggolan's time at Inter is set to end with the Belgian midfielder reportedly close to joining former club Cagliari on a loan deal.

Reuters

Belgium international midfielder Radja Nainggolan will rejoin Cagliari on a loan deal from Inter, says Calciomercato.

Nainggolan is surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte at San Siro after just one season with the club.

 

The report says he will take a medical as soon as Friday ahead of the move.

During his three and a half years with the Sardinian club, the 31-year-old made 124 appearances before joining Roma in 2014.  

