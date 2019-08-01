Belgium international midfielder Radja Nainggolan will rejoin Cagliari on a loan deal from Inter, says Calciomercato.

Nainggolan is surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte at San Siro after just one season with the club.

Radja Nainggolan to Cagliari from Inter, here we go! Talks betweet the clubs to finalize the deal, the Belgian midfielder only wants to come back at Cagliari. 🔴🔵 #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2019

The report says he will take a medical as soon as Friday ahead of the move.

During his three and a half years with the Sardinian club, the 31-year-old made 124 appearances before joining Roma in 2014.