Report: Inter Slap $222M Tag On Lautaro

Barcelona will have to pay as much as €200m (£173m /$222m) if they are to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentina international has developed rapidly since arriving in Serie A last season, scoring four goals in his last three games for Inter, including in the 2-1 champions League loss at Camp Nou earlier this month.

The report claims that the 22-year-old contract contains a release worth €200m, a massive increase on the €24m (£21m) that Inter paid Racing Club for him little more than a year ago.