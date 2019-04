GOAL

Inter have opened negotiations with Barcelona over midfield duo Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, Tuttosport says.

The Serie A side have been heavily linked with the Croatia star this season, while a return to Italy has been touted for Vidal amid his struggles at Camp Nou.

Barca have set a £43 million ($56m) asking price if they are to let Rakitic leave this summer, whereas they could accept around half of that for Vidal.