Report: Fiorentina Reluctant To Meet Silva Wage Demands

Fiorentina reportedly remain interested in Thiago Silva, but are reluctant to meet his wage demands

Fiorentina remain interested in signing Thiago Silva but will not break their wage stucture to land the Brazilian, according to Le10Sport.

Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month with a host of clubs interested in his services, though he would need to take a significant pay cut on his estimated €12 million (£11m/$13m) a year wages.

Fiorentina are among the contenders for the 35-year-old's signature, but are insistant they will not offer him more than €5.5m (£5m/$6m) per season.

