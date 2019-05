GOAL

AC Milan have made contact over Nice star Allan Saint-Maximin, but could miss out on him due to lack of Champions League football, according to Calciomercato.com.

While Saint-Maximin has done well this season, he and coach Patrick Vieira have not gotten along and Nice would take €35 million (£30m/$39m) for him this summer.

However, Milan think that valuation is too high and would lack the funds for it anyway if they fail to secure Champions League football next term.