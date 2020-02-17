Rebic Strike Help Secure Milan's First Win In Four Against Torino

Ante Rebic scored his sixth goal of 2020 as Milan claimed a first win in four in all competitions and climbed to eighth place in Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Torino on Monday.

In-form Rebic found his opportunities limited earlier in the season but has now scored in three consecutive games after strikes against Inter and, in the Coppa Italia, Juventus.

Unlike in those matches, Milan this time held onto their lead to secure a victory that boosts their hopes of a Europa League place.

Torino, who rarely threatened at San Siro, have a five-point cushion to the relegation places but have now suffered four consecutive defeats.