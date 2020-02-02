Pioli Optimistic After Paolo Maldini's Son Makes Debut

Milan coach Stefano Pioli is hopeful the Maldini 'dynasty' will continue with Daniel after the 18-year-old made his first-team debut in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

The attacking midfielder emulated his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare in representing the Milan first team when replacing Samu Castillejo in stoppage time, though he has big boots to fill with respect to the legacy left behind by his relatives.

Cesare was a key player for Milan in the 1950s and 60s, later going on to manage them in two spells almost 30 years apart.

Paolo is widely regarded as the most important player in the club's history, starring for and captaining Milan during a trophy-laden era across the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.

With 902 appearances for Milan, Paolo boasts the record for most matches at the club, while he now holds a crucial position on the board as technical director.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact Daniel has at San Siro but, after already succeeding where his brother Christian – who never played for the senior side – could not, Pioli is optimistic.

"I hope that the dynasty continues with Daniel," Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

"The boy has quality and talent. Talent alone is not enough, but he is working well. I hoped that maybe he could have found the right ball.

"I told him the position he had to hold – but I was not a good viewer!"