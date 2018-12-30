Koulibaly Thanks Napoli Fans Following Racist Abuse

Kalidou Koulibaly sent a heartfelt thank you to Napoli's players and supporters following the club's show of support in the wake of the racist abuse directed at him during the Partenopei's 1-0 defeat to Inter.

Fans held up pictures of Koulibaly in a show of solidarity at Stadio San Paolo as Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 in a match that the Senegal defender was suspended after being sent-off against the Nerazzurri.

Inter were given a two-game stadium ban following the racist taunts aimed at Koulibaly, which Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said were reported three times to the match officials.