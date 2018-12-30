Inter Deny Interest In Mourinho

GOAL - Nick Howson

Inter Milan have no interest in replacing Luciano Spalletti with Jose Mourinho and remain committed to the Italian boss.

Nerazzurri are third in Serie A, 14 points adrift of leaders Juventus at the mid-way point in the season.

But Inter's exit from the Champions League after being held by PSV on match day six has swelled the pressure on Spalletti as Chinese owners Suning Holdings Group aim to return the club to their former glory.

The pressure mounting on Spalletti has come amid Mourinho's departure from Manchester United and a return to the San Siro, where he won two Serie A titles and the Champions League, has been suggested.