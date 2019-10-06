Inter 1-2 Juventus: Higuain Snaps Inter's Perfect Start to Send Juve Top

Gonzalo Higuain sent Juventus top of Serie A - and handed Antonio Conte his first league defeat as Inter boss - as the reigning champions secured a 2-1 victory at San Siro.

Higuain started on the bench but the experienced striker once more came up with the goods for Maurizio Sarri, who he has played under at Napoli and Chelsea, guiding home the winner 10 minutes from time.

3 - Gonzalo #Higuaín has scored only three of his 119 #SerieA goals as a substitute, the last was back in May 2017 against Torino. Crucial.#InterJuve #derbyditalia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 6, 2019

Paulo Dybala was deployed in the first XI at his compatriot's expense and took just four minutes to break the Derby d'Italia deadlock, but Lautaro Martinez equalised from the penalty spot after a handball by Matthijs de Ligt.

Although Inter rattled the post through a deflected Matias Vecino shot, a sweeping Juve move ended with Rodrigo Bentancur teeing up fellow replacement Higuain to ensure the Bianconeri remain the only unbeaten side in Italy's top tier.