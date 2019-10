Marco Giampaolo has been sacked as head coach of AC Milan after just seven games in charge.

Official Statement: Marco Giampaolo ⬇https://t.co/PpcvyanX5f — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 8, 2019

Official club statement:

AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team. The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career.