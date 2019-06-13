Fabian Hopeful To Play With James At Napoli

Fabian Ruiz is excited about the possibility of Napoli signing James Rodriguez and Rodrigo.

Real Madrid playmaker James is likely to be available after Bayern Munich opted not to sign the 27-year-old Colombia international permanently at the end of his two-year loan spell.

Napoli have been linked with James - who played under their head coach Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid and Munich - and Valencia's Spanish striker Rodrigo, who has scored 24 LaLiga goals across the previous two seasons.

Fabian, an international team-mate of Rodrigo, feels both players would improve Napoli.

"Playing with great players is always better," he told Sky Sport.

"I think Rodrigo is a great striker, every team would like to have him and I would be very happy if he came to us.

"Both he and James are great names. They would be welcome in Naples."

One player who Napoli will hope to hold onto is Belgium international Dries Mertens.

The forward has been prolific since joining in 2013 and is fourth on the list of the club's all-time leading scorers, but he is out of contract in 2020 and Fabian is keen to see Mertens pledge his future to Napoli.

"With Dries, we talk almost every day," he added.

"We have been together since the first moment I arrived in Naples, he has welcomed me very well.

"I, like all the others, would be very happy if he signed. For us, he is a very important player."