Donnarumma Focused On Milan Despite Transfer Rumors

Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is focused on AC Milan as the star goalkeeper expressed his love for the Serie A club amid talk of a move away.

Donnarumma has established himself as the undisputed number one goalkeeper at boyhood club Milan since debuting in 2015, however, his future is often a topic of discussion.

The likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been linked to Italy international Donnarumma, who is out of contract in 2021 as Milan look to discuss a new deal.

📽 @gigiodonna1 🧤

You asked... and he answered: enjoy our first Q&A from home 🏡🔴⚫



Le risposte di Gigio alle vostre domande: riviviamo la Q&A con il nostro portiere 🏡🔴⚫#iorestoacasa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/VnL4rTmAmd — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 27, 2020

"The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here," the 21-year-old said in a Q&A via the club's official channels.

"I have always been a Milan fan and I can't help but give my best for this shirt.

"The first goal is the one I share with the club and the one we have set ourselves at the beginning of the season.

"The personal goal is to always give my best and try to concede as few goals as possible."

Milan were seventh in the Serie A table and 12 points adrift of the Champions League places prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.