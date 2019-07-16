Español
Keep beIN
Serie A

De Ligt Arrives In Turin To Finalize Juventus Deal

Matthijs de Ligt shares a video message to Juventus fans upon arriving in Turin to finalize his move from Ajax to Juventus

Getty Images

 

Matthijs de Ligt arrived in Turin on Tuesday as the highly-coveted defender's move from Ajax to Juventus nears a conclusion.

The Serie A champions posted pictures and videos on social media of the 19-year-old Netherlands international landing ahead of a rumoured medical on Wednesday.

 

Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were all heavily linked with the centre-back, but the Ajax captain looks set to put the finishing touches on his switch to Juventus.

"Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs. I'm really happy to be here," De Ligt said in a video posted on Juve's Twitter account.

Soccer Juventus Serie A Transfer Tracker Ajax Matthijs de Ligt
Previous Cameroon Sack Seedorf And Kluivert After Africa Cu
Read
Cameroon Sack Seedorf And Kluivert After Africa Cup Of Nations Disappointment
Next Highlights: PSG Kick Off Preseason With Mbappe-Ins
Read
Highlights: PSG Kick Off Preseason With Mbappe-Inspiried 6-1 Romp Over Dynamo Dresden

Latest Stories