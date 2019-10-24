De Laurentiis Urges Patience With Napoli Newcomer Hirving Lozano

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not worried about Mexican star Hirving Lozano's slow start to life in Serie A, saying the El Tri youngster has "looked good" so far.

Napoli spent big in the recent transfer window to bolster their forward ranks, splashing out a club-record fee on Chucky Lozano from PSV.

The Mexico international so far has just one goal to his name in Serie A, which came on his debut against Juventus, but De Laurentiis is not concerned.

"Lozano's looked good. You need to be patient with new players who haven't played in Italian football before," he added.

"He must settle in a different city, with a new coach and team-mates. Lozano's a great player. As soon as he came on against Juve, he scored a goal.

"You can't have everything right away and you can't expect these players to fix problems right away. It's necessary to give them time and also the coach, who must find their best position.

"In the past 18 months, we've bought 13 players, so it's normal that it takes time for everyone to adapt and perform at their best."