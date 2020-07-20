Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 Goals In Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest player to Serie A half-century

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A by finding the net for Juventus against Lazio on Monday.

Ronaldo was on target in the 51st minute at the Allianz Arena as he confidently tucked a penalty into the bottom-right corner after Bastos was ruled to have handled in the area.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached his half-century in 61 outings for the Bianconeri.

He promptly made it 51 goals three minutes later, Paulo Dybala going through on goal and laying the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap into the empty net.

Juventus Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo Lazio
Previous Gennaro Gattuso Concerned As Cases Soar In Barcelo
Read
Gennaro Gattuso Concerned As Cases Soar In Barcelona Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Next Juventus On Brink Of Scudetto With 2-1 Win Over La
Read
Juventus On Brink Of Scudetto With 2-1 Win Over Lazio

Latest Stories