Buffon Completes Return To Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon has completed a return to Juventus, a year after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.
OFFICIAL| @gianluigibuffon is back in Bianconero! ⚫⚪— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 4, 2019
Welcome home, Gigi! ❤️
Buffon departed Juve for PSG, ending a 17-year stay, but was unable to dislodge Alphonse Areola as the club's regular first-choice goalkeeper.
And after turning down a second season in the French capital, the former Italy goalkeeper is heading back to Juve.
Buffon has agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A champions, which will take him past his 42nd birthday.