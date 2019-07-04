Español
Buffon Completes Return To Juventus

Having spent a single season at Paris Saint-Germain, Italy goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is back with Serie A champions Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon has completed a return to Juventus, a year after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

 

Buffon departed Juve for PSG, ending a 17-year stay, but was unable to dislodge Alphonse Areola as the club's regular first-choice goalkeeper.

And after turning down a second season in the French capital, the former Italy goalkeeper is heading back to Juve.

Buffon has agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A champions, which will take him past his 42nd birthday.

