Marcelo Brozovic's sensational 94th-minute strike saw Inter dramatically down Sampdoria 1-0 in Serie A, after both sides had goals disallowed by VAR.

The video review system took centre stage shortly before half-time at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, when Radja Nainggolan's effort was ruled out for an offside against Antonio Candreva in the build-up.

VAR was twice called on in the final 10 minutes - Kwadwo Asamoah having a stunning effort disallowed due to the ball going out of play, before Gregoire Defrel's goal was chalked off for offside.

But there was to be one more twist when Brozovic thumped home in stoppage time to secure a much-needed league victory for Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, who was sent to the stands following his celebrations.