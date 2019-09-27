Eden Hazard has suffered an injury-interrupted start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu and is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Real Madrid after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Hazard was as an unused substitute against Osasuna, but Zinedine Zidane has no doubts about his capacity to make an impact on the big occasion.

💬👔 Listen to what Zinedine Zidane had to say to #RMTV's question at the press conference ahead of our match against @Atleti.#RMDerbi | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ah2DBY3YW1 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 27, 2019

"Listen, we know the quality of player we have and we know that he's going to deliver," he said.

"He did it the other day in Seville. I'm sure everyone expects a lot from him, he knows that.

"We're supporting him, he's with us. Game by game I'm sure he's going to be the player that we want him to be here in this Real Madrid team."

HAZARD: REAL MADRID CAN "DREAM OF A GREAT SEASON"

Zidane refused to disclose who would start in goal after Alphonse Areola came in for Thibaut Courtois last time out, while Luka Modric and Isco returning to training following muscular complaints boosts his creative options.