Real Madrid have completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus from Flamengo.

The attacker has long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19.

Reinier's arrival was subsequently confirmed on Monday, agreeing a six-and-a-half-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored six goals in 14 appearances for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A last year.

Real Madrid confirmed the deal via a statement: "The player will join up with the Real Madrid Castilla squad at the conclusion of his involvement in the Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil."