Former Real Madrid forward and honorary club president Amancio Amaro has died at the age of 83.

Having joined Madrid from Deportivo de La Coruna in 1962, right-sided attacker Amancio scored 155 goals in 471 appearances for Los Blancos.

As well as winning nine league titles and one European Cup with Madrid, Amancio played a prominent role as Spain were crowned European champions in 1964, finishing third in the Ballon d'Or voting that year.

After his retirement, Amancio coached Madrid's Castilla team to the second-tier title in 1984, aiding the development of Emilio Butragueno and others, before being named honorary club president following the death of Paco Gento last year.

A club statement read: "Real Madrid CF, its president and its board of directors deeply regret the death of Amancio Amaro, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the great legends of our club and of world football.

"Together with Paco Gento, Amancio led Real Madrid after five consecutive European Cups, and represents the values that have forged the history of our club.

"Amancio Amaro has passed away at the age of 83. He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great legends of this sport.

"Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Real Madrid fans. Rest in peace."