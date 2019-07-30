Sports Burst - Real Madrid's First World Problems

By Tim Stannard

Bale and James set for Real Madrid stay despite cold shoulder from Coach Zizou

In the sort of sporting situation that will not garner much sympathy with 99.9% of fans of soccer clubs around the world, it looks increasingly likely that Real Madrid will be forced into starting the season with two world-class performers who have seven domestic league titles and six Champions League wins between them.

Boo and a hefty hoo for good measure.

The first part of that first-world problem is James Rodriguez who is back training with Real Madrid after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich and, according to AS, is set to stay with the club despite summer-long rumors of a move to Napoli or even Atletico Madrid.

"You'll have to ask Florentino Perez," was the response from the Colombian's shrugging agent, Jorge Mendes, when asked about his client's immediate playing future.

With just two days training under his belt, James did not make the squad that plays Tottenham in a pre-season friendly today in Munich. And nor does Gareth Bale, who has been left behind in Spain after reportedly requesting a sick note from the Audi Cup trip due to being not in the right state of mind after a collapsed move to the Chinese Super League.

The biggest issue with Gareth Bale at Real Madrid appears to be a personal one with Coach Zizou. This was confirmed by the player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, who announced at the weekend that "it's simple, Zidane doesn't like Gareth."

Zidane doesn't appear to like James either considering the Frenchman packed the midfielder off on a two-year exile in Germany.

The scene is set for a frosty locker room in the campaign to come, however if Real Madrid's woeful pre-season form extends into the new campaign, the Zizou personality problem may not be one that lasts for much longer.

One man waiting in the wings should Zizou's second exit come to pass is Jose Mourinho who announced on Tuesday that he is itching to get back in the game. "I miss my football, I have the fire," declared the Portuguese provoker who said that he is still waiting for the right offer.

Police investigation ended into rape allegations against Neymar

Another hugely rich footballer being forced to fulfill a contract at his club is Neymar. The player is currently under duress with PSG in China but Tuesday saw some good news from the footballer of a more serious kind.

Brazilian police have announced that an investigation into rape allegations against Neymar that were made in June have been closed due to a lack of evidence. Neymar has always denied the accusations claiming that he was being extorted. A judge will make a final decision after prosecutors make an evaluation of the case.

In considerably less serious Neymar news, Barcelona-based paper Sport has declared that PSG have put a purchase figure on the Brazilian, should the Camp Nou club still want to bring him in. That figure is $200 million.

In real life PSG transfer news, the club has announced the signing of Everton's tough-tackling midfielder, Idrissa Gueye, for a fee of $35 million.

The Sports Burst live show with Gabrielle Amado will look at all the transfer movers and shakers at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

Equal pay battle continues after USWNT refutes claim of US Soccer bosses

Elsewhere in the wide, wide world of sport and a temporary truce in hostilities between the double World Cup-winning USWNT and the US Soccer Federation has broken down.

On Monday, the USSF claimed that the women's team had been paid more than the men over the past decade, despite claims of the reverse situation from the women's team. "A ruse" was the official response from the USWNT in a fight for equal pay that is set to continue.

A huge night of cracking Copa Libertadores action on beIN SPORTS is on the horizon today.

📅 Mark your calendars!



🏆 The #Libertadores Round of 1️⃣6️⃣ wraps up this week with a slate that promises to be packed with action!



🤔 Which of this week's matches are can't miss? pic.twitter.com/G80NC67nja — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) July 29, 2019

It's a sizzling session that gets underway with holders, River Plate, fighting for survival. The Argentinean side is currently goalless in its Last 16 second-leg tie with Cruzeiro.

An uphill battle in Brazil gets underway live on beIN SPORTS at 6:15PM ET / 3:15PM PT and is followed by Palmeiras looking to seal the deal against Godoy Cruz in a second Brazil v Argentina battle. The scoreline is currently tied at 2-2.