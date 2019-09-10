Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Magical Cure

By Tim Stannard

Staying hungry but with the exact same players is diagnosis to get Real Madrid back on track

Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, has turned doctor and diagnosed what has ailed Real Madrid for the past 12 months and he knows exactly how to cure them.

According to Marca, Perez was talking to club members ahead of a gathering of the Real Madrid clans this weekend and opined that Madrid has lost its intensity having previously had so much success. That is an explanation for a year that saw sub par performances in every competition the club entered.

The new plan according to Florentino is to "get back our ambition and be hungry again." The way to do that is apparently by largely sticking with the exact same players that lost that hunger and even adding a disgruntled James Rodriguez into the mix.

However, the Madrid big cheese did admit that his club had tried to lure Paul Pogba to La Liga over the summer but found that Manchester United were not willing to sell.

Meanwhile, the club's biggest splurge in the close-season is set for a league debut against Levante on Saturday. Eden Hazard has been in training with Madrid and should be ready for a game that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 7AM ET on Saturday, a day which has Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and PSG all in action on the network.

USMNT continue brave new future as Neymar returns to action

Merciful Zeus has seen fit to put an end to the latest round of international matches to release hundreds of poor tortured souls back to their clubs.

The USMNT naturally which has another 'let's see how the youngsters get on building for the future' friendly clash. This time it isn't Mexico. Nope, the US have found someone else to play against - Uruguay.

"We're trying our best," pleaded Gregg Berhalter ahead of the friendly in St. Louis, with the USMNT head coach asking for patience from fans who could apparently be watching a promising core of players losing games for the next "eight years."

The qualifiers for the 2020 European Championships continue on Tuesday. The most intriguing matches of the day center around Group H where France, Turkey and Iceland are all tied on 12 points with two teams to eventually qualify. France are hosting Albania in the day's top game.

Brazil have another friendly clash and another run-out for Neymar. Peru are the opponents in Los Angeles while Argentina takes on Mexico in San Antonio.

Speaking of Neymar and former Real Madrid Sporting Director, Jorge Valdano, has said that his team are better off without Neymar in the ranks. "I don't think that he would have been a good influence for the young Brazilians," noted the Argentinean.

Saints perform miracle against Texans as Gruden reaches AB overload

Monday Night Football saw Drama City to end week one of the NFL.

In the evening's first match the New Orleans Saints defeated the visiting Houston Texans with a 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz with just two seconds left on the clock. "That's gotta be a top-one moment for me," exclaimed Lutz in a whole new expression that Sports Burst is going to use all day.

It was a case of no Antonio Brown, no problem for the Oakland Raiders in Monday's second match which saw a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos. "We grinded, we came together, we're a family," declared quarterback Derek Carr who said the franchise is doing fine without AB.

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden was also asked about Antonio Brown and expressed some frustration over the line of questioning - "I feel like someone's smashing my temple on the side of my head. Get over it man, it's over."

