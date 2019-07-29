Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Earliest Crisis Ever

By Tim Stannard

Real Madrid heads to Germany to take on Tottenham with unwanted headlines sizzling around Spain

Zidane Zidane would probably give Sports Burst a severe Gallic stare for suggesting this but Real Madrid are sort of, kind of, a little bit in a...well...crisis.

Heck, this might be the earliest crisis in the club's history coming a good three weeks before Madrid's campaign starts for real. However. this partners neatly with one of the worst campaigns in the team's history last season.

So why the long faces when games that actually matter don't roll around till mid August?

While it is a true that not too much stock should be taken from the results of pre-season friendlies, Jurgen Klopp noted on Monday that "the most important thing is that you build the physical skills for a long, long, season." Being 6-0 down to Atletico Madrid in a game suggests that this particular process is not on track for Coach Zizou.

Injuries are racking up with Marco Asensio out for a lengthy spell and Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy also sidelined, missing the chance to get up to speed with all things Madrid.

The Gareth Bale saga is dragging on as well with Real Madrid reportedly blocking a deal for the footballer to move to the Chinese Super League with the hope of raising more funds from a sale in Europe, potentially for a spirit-lifting purchase of Paul Pogba.

And as for James Rodriguez? It's anyone's guess on that one with the Colombian back in training with the team on Monday.

✅ We have won in our last three official visits to the Allianz Arena 🆚 @FCBayernEN:

2013/14 | 0-4

2016/17 | 1-2

2017/18 | 1-2#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/j8WsaPlX8m — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 28, 2019

Zidane has the chance to face the music on Monday, a day before the team faces another friendly - this time against Tottenham in Munich - but the Frenchman looks set to decline the opportunity to both scowl at the concept of a crisis and also ask himself for the fiftieth time in recent months why he ever agreed to come back.

PSG with possible poach for Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are set to make one of the smartest - and most expensive - transfer moves of the summer with the $92 million signing of Lille forward, Nicolas Pepe. The deal is expected to be announced Tuesday or Wednesday, but...and here's a good one...PSG might be sailing in to snap up the Ivorian.

Speaking of PSG, the French club is currently summering in China with another pre-season tune up on the horizon. Speaking ahead of a clash against Australian side, Sydney FC - live on beIN SPORTS on Tuesday at 8AM ET / 5AM PT - Marco Verratti gave forth opinions on Neymar and declared that "you don't need to keep a player who wants to leave."

Another big deal which could be happening this week is Bayern Munich completing a summer-long pursuit of Manchester City's Leroy Sane. Pep Guardiola is reportedly lining up Real Sociedad winger, Mikel Oyarzabal as replacement.

Colombia goes lycra-crazy after Tour de France triumph

Soccer fans tend to wear the jerseys of their team to celebrate any kind of victory.

If that tradition transfers to cycling then the beIN SPORTS offices in Miami could have a most interesting look if the Colombian community opt for the unforgiving full Team INEOS gear to laud Egan Bernal, who became the first rider from the country to win the Tour de France.

Another chance to see the emotional scenes as @EganBernal crossed the line and greeted his family 😍 pic.twitter.com/qNR4qRcfkC — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 28, 2019

Bernal, at the age of just 22, was the biggest weekend winner along with Max Verstappen who held his nerve in a madcap, rain-hit German Formula 1 race described as a "horror movie with black comedy," by the third-placed driver, Daniil Kvyat.

To avoid accusations of being unAmerican, Sports Burst also has a shout out for Caeleb Dressel who was named the men's Swimmer of the Meet at the World Championships after a haul of six gold medals. Simone Manuel also had a standout performance with four golds and three silvers.