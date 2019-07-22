By Gabriel Pessoa

Chinese club in "advanced" TALKS for Gareth Bale after Madrid fail to FIND EuropeAN SUITORS

While there was plenty of action from the summer's preseason tournaments throughout the weekend and enough transfer gossip to keep the rumor mill humming along, all anyone could really focus on for more than one minute was the Gareth Bale-related bombshell dropped by Zinedine Zidane.

The Real Madrid manager could not be accused of mincing his words with regards to his thoughts on the Welshman: “He is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon. It would be the best for everyone.”

This came after a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich where Rodyrgo Goes' debut free-kick goal was the only positive for Los Blancos.

Zidane also made sure to inform the media that getting Bale off the books was his decision - not the player’s and not management’s.

While interest from other European clubs has been low, the injury-prone golfing enthusiast is reportedly in the crosshairs of the Chinese Super League's Jiangsu Suning.

In the meantime though, Bale is still a Real Madrid player. And to ram that message down his manager's throat, the four-time Champions League winner even had the audacity to perform his contractual duties by showing up for training with his teammates on Sunday.

That must have been fun: training with Real Madrid in FedEx Field knowing any minute you could be shipped off to China… good times.

More Zidane-Bale fallout on today’s Sports Burst Live show with Gabrielle Amado and George D. Metellus on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Manchester United Look to Take Paulo Dybala Off Juve's Hands

Sports Burst feels for Paulo Dybala.

With Lionel Messi dominating the headlines in his native Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the show in Turin, the 25-year-old has effectively been cast aside by the fickle world of soccer fandom.

But the Argentine's time in the darkness could be set to come to an end during this summer transfer window.

Reports from England suggest Manchester United are gearing up to make a serious bid - in the region of $125million - for the Juventus midfielder in the coming weeks.

The move could trigger another transfer, with Paul Pogba likely to make way for his former Juve teammate. Real Madrid is the club widely believed to be Pogba's next destination.

Speaking of Manchester United, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was also in the headlines over the weekend.

The 26-year-old did not participate in the friendly match against Inter due to a supposed ankle injury. But the extent of his fitness problems wasn't enough to keep him from mingling with Inter players and coaching staff during and after the game.

In the mixed zone, Lukaku was also seen holding an Inter jersey.

Ah, the summer transfer window: just one excruciatingly awkward moment after the next.

“Golf is a weird sport”

Those were the words of the most recent Open Champion, Shane Lowry. The 32-year-old Irishman won his first major title of his career this weekend in Northern Ireland. It was the first Open held outside of England or Scotland in 68 years.

The man who grew up a four hour drive away from the venerated Royal Portrush course conquered golf’s oldest tournament in front of his countrymen and the golfing world alike.

That really says it all.