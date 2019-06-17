Sports Burst - Pogba: The Last Galactico

By Tim Stannard

Real Madrid to consider Paul Pogba poaching after Manchester United player declared desire for new challenge

Thursday saw quite the debate in the beIN SPORTS offices as Eden Hazard was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Was the Belgian a Galactico? What is a Galactico? And why does the kitchen have five different machines to make coffee? That seems inefficient and costly in terms of space.

To be a Real Madrid Galactico, a footballer needs to fulfill three conditions. The first is to fit into the 'world-class category'. The second is to be an Instagram-iconic, jersey-selling sensation. Lastly, Real Madrid don't really need them in terms of football.

Paul Pogba hinted rather strongly this weekend that he wants to continue his life journey away from Manchester United after three years in England. "I'm thinking of this. To have a new challenge somewhere else," announced the Frenchman to press in Japan.

Ding, ding, ding went the bells in Madrid.

Pogba fits all three Galactico criteria. The midfielder is a World Cup winner and occasionally really good. The footballer is the type to post his breakfast on social media to desperately demand likes. Most importantly of all, Real Madrid don't really need Pogba for the price he will cost so that makes the player incredibly hard to resist for the club in its ongoing summer splurge.

Marca reports on Monday that a deal could happen fairly soon with Manchester United wanting exits confirmed by the time the team returns to training on the 1st July. Although the club did not plan for Pogba's departure, the players weekend words were hardly heartening.

Pogba to Real Madrid. Ready, steady, go...

The Sports Burst live team is on the start line as Gabrielle Amado and Kay Murray pour over all things Pogba. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Griezmann double-speak as Barcelona deny done deal

Oh, who to believe? What is poor Sports Burst to do?

A week ago, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin declared that the Antoine Griezmann move to Barcelona was signed off way back in March. But now the Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has told Spanish radio that such double-speak was merely piffle.

"We've not spoken to him, there is nothing," announced the Barca boss, who declared that the club has a slow and steady approach to the summer transfer market.

But if Atletico were not being accurate then why are the Rojiblancos on the brink on signing the Frenchman's replacement, which is the claim of Portuguese outfit 'Record'?

The paper is reporting that Joao Felix is already in Madrid and could sign up with Atletico as early as today for a fee of $134 million. Which is pretty much exactly what Barca would have to pay to purchase Antoine Griezmann. Curiouser and curiouser.

Women's World Cup clinching day as Japan play party pooper

A Bangles style Manic Monday in the wide, wide, world of soccer.

Definitely not a I-don't-have-to run-day.

Especially if you play for four teams in action in the Women's World Cup. The tournament has reached the final round of group stage games which means simultaneous action as 24 teams are reduced to 16.

Group B wraps up first. Germany have already qualified which leaves the match-up between Spain and China as the clincher for second spot. Actually, a draw would be fine for both as Spain would keep second place and China would qualify for the Last 16 as a best third-place finisher. A draw it is then for that one.

France have already qualified in Group A and play third-placed Nigeria in the final game. South Korea and Norway face off in the other match in a group that might get quite tangled after the 90 minutes.

Copa America continues with just the single match on Monday. After the invited guests of Qatar caused a bit of a stir by drawing with Paraguay on Sunday, the current holders of Chile will be nervously awaiting the second guests to the party, Japan.

Moving further north and the Concacaf Gold Cup sees Curacao taking on El Salvador followed by Jamaica's clash with Honduras.