By Gabriel Pessoa

Tottenham Hotspur set to make bid to resign Welshman

Champagne bottles are popping at the Bernabeu but not to celebrate Gareth Bale’s milestone birthday - the golf aficionado turns the big three-oh today.

The big wigs over at Real Madrid are instead in buoyant mood after finally finding a proper suitor for the Welsh winger.

Los Blancos are reportedly willing to listen to offers starting at $90million, and Bale’s former club, Tottenham, are apparently willing to meet the asking price to bring the birthday boy back to North London.

Hyper aware of the sizable chunk of budget the sale would free up for the Spanish giants, Florentino Perez was filmed treating his valuable asset valued member of staff with the kind of gentle touch usually reserved for handling an original Picasso.

While Zinedine Zidane has been transparent about the role he sees Bale playing in his Madrid roster - basically someone to help warm up his substitute goalkeepers at half-time - not everyone is as indifferent to the four-time Champions League winner’s talents.

And it seems Tottenham are eager to re-sign the Welshman in the hope of him rediscovering the form that launched him onto the world stage in the first place.

Tune into today’s Sports Burst LIVE show with Gabrielle Amado and Jeremy St. Louis for all the transfer talk of the day on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page, at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Ney says “Nay” to Paris

The world’s most expensive footballer has returned to the Paris Saint-Germain training ground after a summer that would make a soap opera script writer blush.

While the Brazilian did not train with his teammates, he took his brooding self to the weight room to workout on his lonesome. Just look at the smile on that face! Can’t you tell how happy he is to be back in the city of love?

Reports in France say the Brazilian forward doubled down on his insistence that the Ligue 1 club free him from the shackles that bind him to a lucrative contract during a private meeting with sporting director Leonardo.

But despite his wishes to leave, this transfer saga is far from over. Unless of course Barcelona cough up the cash to force Ernesto Valverde to endure the mother of all selection headaches next season.

Catch the rest of the PSG squad in action today as they take on Dynamo Dresden for a friendly game, live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS starting at 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT.

Almost done deal for De Ligt

Is it so hard to find a flight from Amsterdam to Turin?

Marc Overmars knows this deal is done. Matthijs De Ligt knows this deal is done. We all know this deal is done. Just, please break it gently to Frenkie De Jong.

So what's with all the stalling, Juventus??

The end is in sight,” said Ajax's sporting director, Overmars, in relation to De Ligt’s well publicized transfer to the Old Lady.

Confirmed! Mino Raiola has just announced the total agreement between Juventus and de Ligt: “Matthijs has agreed personal terms with Juve. We’re waiting for them to complete the agreement with Ajax soon”, he just said to Telegraaf. ⚪️⚫️ #deLigt #Juve #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2019

The 19-year-old was left out of the Ajax squad for its Austria preseason tour and is reported to complete his Medical in Turin on Wednesday.

In other center back transfer news, England’s Harry Maguire seems in fact to be headed to Manchester United after all.

After noisy neighbors Manchester City seemed keen to scoop up the Leicester City defender, reports have now surfaced he is instead set to undergo a physical examination with the Red Devils any day now.

Copa Sudamericana knock out stage continues

Colombian side La Equidad hosts Bolivian club Royal Pari in the second leg of Round of 16 for Copa Sudamericana this evening.

The aggregate score reads 2-1 in the home sides favor.

Tonight, in the #Sudamericana, @Equidadfutbol will be looking to defend their 2-1 lead over @ClubRoyalPari on home soil pic.twitter.com/xL8kySv6Y8 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana EN (@TheSudamericana) July 16, 2019

Tune in at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT to watch all the nail-biting action live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Espanol.