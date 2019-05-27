Report: Real Madrid President Perez Not Happy With Ramos Exit Request

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Sergio Ramos not to expect an easy exit to the Chinese Super League, according to AS.
Ramos reportedly wants a free transfer to China following a trophyless season at the Bernabeu Stadium.
The World Cup-winning defender has been linked with a summer switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu and is said to be favoring a transfer to Asia. La Sexta reported earlier that Ramos asked Perez to grant him a move to China.
Perez is said to have reacted furiously following suggestions that Ramos could walk away "easily" after 14 seasons with the club. AS reports that in a meeting, Perez told Ramos: "You cannot leave! Madrid can't gift someone their captain."
Perez later went on the radio and confirmed both parts of the story.
Florentino Pérez CONFIRMS that Sergio Ramos' camp say they have a big contract offer for him from China, but he'd need to go on a free. His response: "I told Ramos it was impossible for Real Madrid to let its captain go for free" https://t.co/O8VBHauoJl— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) May 27, 2019