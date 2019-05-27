Español
Keep beIN
Real Madrid

Report: Real Madrid President Perez Not Happy With Ramos Exit Request

Reports out of Spain claim that Sergio Ramos wants to leave Real Madrid for China on a free transfer but club president Florentino Perez has pushed back against the potential move.

Getty Images

GOAL

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Sergio Ramos not to expect an easy exit to the Chinese Super League, according to AS.

Ramos reportedly wants a free transfer to China following a trophyless season at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The World Cup-winning defender has been linked with a summer switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu and is said to be favoring a transfer to Asia. La Sexta reported earlier that Ramos asked Perez to grant him a move to China.

Perez is said to have reacted furiously following suggestions that Ramos could walk away "easily" after 14 seasons with the club. AS reports that in a meeting, Perez told Ramos: "You cannot leave! Madrid can't gift someone their captain."

Perez later went on the radio and confirmed both parts of the story.

 

Real Madrid florentino perez sergio ramos La Liga Chinese Super League
Previous Felipe Confirms Porto Exit Ahead Of Expected Atlet
Read
Felipe Confirms Porto Exit Ahead Of Expected Atletico Madrid Move
Next Soto Brace Leads United States To Important Win Ov
Read
Soto Brace Leads United States To Important Win Over Nigeria At Under-20 World Cup

Latest Stories