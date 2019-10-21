Español
Report: Real Madrid Make Contact With Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid have reportedly sounded out Jose Mourinho about returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Zinedine Zidane on thin ice, a familiar face could return to Real Madrid.

Pressure is mounting on Zidane following Madrid's shock LaLiga loss to Real Mallorca on Saturday, a result that means they sit behind Barcelona in the table.

In the wake of that defeat, Real Madrid have contacted former manager Jose Mourinho as pressure mounts on head coach Zinedine Zidane, according to El Chiringuito.

 

Zidane – in his second spell in charge after winning three successive Champions League titles prior to leaving ahead of the 2018-19 season – has failed to convince upon his return to the LaLiga giants.

And ex-Manchester United manager Mourinho, who spent three years in the Spanish capital – winning the 2011-12 LaLiga title, is reportedly wanted by Madrid president Florentino Perez.

