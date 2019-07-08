Report: James to Stay in Madrid – by Joining Atletico

James Rodriguez could yet be staying in Madrid – by moving to Atletico.

James, 27, is set to leave Real Madrid after Bayern Munich opted against exercising their purchase option for the playmaker at the conclusion of his two-year loan deal.

It seemed the Colombia international was likely to move to Napoli, but interest from Atletico Madrid has, at least, slowed down that potential switch.

According to Gol Caracol, James is enjoying the interest from Atletico Madrid.

The report says Atletico would be ready to invest the $135million (€120million) they are expected to receive from Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann on James.

With Joao Felix having already arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone could have plenty of attacking talent to work with next season.

Meanwhile, los Colchoneros are set to fine Griezmann.

AS report the forward, expected to join Barcelona, did not report for the start of Atletico's pre-season and could face a fine. The France international is reportedly in Ibiza on holiday.