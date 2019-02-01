Zinedine Zidane has the chance to hit the ground running in 2019-2020 as Real Madrid have been handed a favorable set of fixtures to start the new campaign.

Madrid have finished third in back-to-back seasons and endured a calamitous campaign last time out that saw them sack two managers before reappointing Zidane in March - the man who led them to three successive Champions League triumphs.

However, after spending big during the close season to bring in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, the 33-time champions of Spain are expected to put up more of a fight this time around as they aim to take back the title from Barcelona.

The opening round of matches in #LaLigaSantander 2019/20!



🔥 MATCHDAY 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SV9PmEBtpk — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 4, 2019

And Madrid's first four fixtures are against teams that finished last season in the bottom half of the division, giving Zidane a chance to build up some momentum ahead of a tougher run of games against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the second half of September.

The reverse fixture with city rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu is on February 1, while October 27 and March 1 are the dates pencilled in for the two El Clasico clashes, although all fixtures remain subject to change for broadcasting.

Real Madrid's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full:

August 18: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

August 25: Real Madrid v Real Valladolid

September 1: Villarreal v Real Madrid

September 15: Real Madrid v Levante

September 22: Sevilla v Real Madrid

September 25: Real Madrid v Osasuna

September 29: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

October 6: Real Madrid v Granada

October 20: Mallorca v Real Madrid

October 27: Barcelona v Real Madrid

October 30: Real Madrid v Leganes

November 3: Real Madrid v Real Betis

November 10: Eibar v Real Madrid

November 24: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

December 1: Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid

December 8: Real Madrid v Espanyol

December 15: Valencia v Real Madrid

December 22: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

January 5: Getafe v Real Madrid

January 19: Real Madrid v Sevilla

January 25: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

February 1: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

February 9: Osasuna v Real Madrid

February 16: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

February 23: Levante v Real Madrid

March 1: Real Madrid v Barcelona

March 8: Real Betis v Real Madrid

March 15: Real Madrid v Eibar

March 22: Real Madrid v Valencia

April 5: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

April 12: Real Madrid v Mallorca

April 22: Espanyol v Real Madrid

April 26: Real Madrid v Getafe

May 3: Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

May 10: Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves

May 13: Granada v Real Madrid

May 17: Real Madrid v Villarreal

May 24: Leganes v Real Madrid