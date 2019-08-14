Real Madrid's preparations ahead of the new season have been dealt a setback after they confirmed forward Rodrygo has suffered a thigh injury.
The Spanish giants are yet to put a timescale on the Brazilian's return, but he will miss Real Madrid Castilla's friendly against Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old is also a significant doubt for Zinedine Zidane's team's opening LaLiga fixture of the new campaign at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
The highly rated youngster arrived at Real during the close season, 12 months after a deal was agreed for him to join from Santos for £40m.
He provided some promising displays during Zidane's team's pre-season tour of the United States but was left at home for the more recent trips to Austria and Italy, instead remaining with Castilla.