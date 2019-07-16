Former Barcelona youth player Takefusa Kubo labelled Real Madrid "the best club in the world" following his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kubo, who previously played at Barcelona's La Masia academy, joined Madrid from J.League outfit Tokyo for a €2million fee last month.

The highly rated Japan international is set to play for Madrid's reserve team Castilla in 2019-20, but the 18-year-old has made an immediate impression during the club's pre-season training camp in Montreal.

🇯🇵💬 Takefusa Kubo: "I'm very proud to play for the best club in the world."#RealMadridIsHere #RMTour pic.twitter.com/sKnjvDvej2 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 16, 2019

Discussing his start to life with Madrid, Kubo – who spent four years at Barca before leaving in 2015 after the Catalan club were found to have violated FIFA's international transfer policy for under-18 youths – told Real Madrid TV: "In Japan there is a lot of passion for Real Madrid and I am very proud to play for the best club in the world.

"Players and coaches here are very friendly and I have been able to adapt very well, we have to take advantage of this opportunity, but you also have to have fun because not everyone has this opportunity.

"I'm learning a lot as a footballer and as a person, both on and off the field, I'm having a great time."

Madrid kick-off their International Champions Cup campaign against Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich in Texas on Saturday.