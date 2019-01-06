BREAKING NEWS: Brahim Diaz Joins Real Madrid From Manchester City

Real Madrid have agreed to sign Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz on a six-and-a-half-year contract, the LaLiga giants have confirmed.

Diaz issued a statement on social media thanking City and saying, in part, "I came here being a kid and now I am a professional footballer."

The 18-year-old had reportedly decided to leave City believing he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.

City made a series of offers to keep the Spanish forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has reportedly been told he will be a part of the first-team squad and will play in the Copa del Rey in the second half of the season.

City had been desperate to keep hold of the former Malaga youngster, who joined the club as a 14-year-old, but were unable to convince him that he would play enough first-team football either this season or beyond.