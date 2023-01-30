Wolves have completed the signing of Flamengo's Copa Libertadores winner Joao Gomes, making the highly rated midfielder their sixth addition of the transfer window.

Gomes has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Julen Lopetegui's men, having reportedly rejected interest from Lyon in order to join the Premier League side in a £15million ($18.5m) deal.

Reports claimed Flamengo were refusing to deal with Wolves after receiving a more lucrative offer from the Ligue 1 club earlier this month, delaying his departure.

But the 21-year-old, who started as Flamengo beat Athletico Paranaense to win their third Libertadores crown in October's final, has joined Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, Mario Lemina, Craig Dawson and Daniel Bentley in moving to Molineux this month.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "It's been well publicised that we thought we had a deal sorted a couple of weeks ago, but what's got the deal done has been the player.

"He's turned down a more lucrative offer at another club because he always said he gave his word, he always wanted to come to Wolves since talking to Julen and I, so he's kept his word and stayed strong."

Gomes will now miss out on a potential meeting with Real Madrid after helping Flamengo reach next month's Club World Cup, and could instead make his Premier League debut against Liverpool on Saturday.