Willian has received concrete offers from five teams including two in the Premier League, according to the Chelsea winger's agent.

Willian's contract expires at the end of the season and the Brazil international has been unable to reach an agreement over an extension.

Arsenal are among the sides rumored to be interested, with the player said to be keen to stay in London.

There has been speculation Willian has changed his mind about holding out for a three-year deal and would now be prepared to sign a two-year extension at Stamford Bridge.

However, Kia Joorabchian says there has been no such change in his thinking and two clubs from England, two from elsewhere in Europe and one from MLS want to sign the 31-year-old,

"I don't think he's done a U-turn or any kind of turn," Joorabchian told talkSPORT. "He's always been very much [in] the same mode.

"He has two concrete offers from Premier League teams." 📝



"He has an MLS offer on the table, which is a very big offer." 🇺🇸



"He's got two other offers from Europe. ✅



"He'll decide his future after the FA Cup." 🏆



Kia Joorabchian says #CFC's Willian isn't short of offers. pic.twitter.com/O4gOcfLK8T — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 28, 2020

"We had two very big offers – one from MLS, which required him to move on July 1 – but he's always been in the same mode, saying, 'I want to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished I will make my decision'.

"He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, he has an MLS offer on the table, which is very big, and he's got two other offers in Europe.

"So, Willian is in a very good position and he is going to make his decision after the last game of the season."

Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on August 1, with their final game of 2019-20 likely to be the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich, unless they can overturn a 3-0 deficit at the Allianz Arena.

Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan at Bayern from Barcelona, is another of Joorabchian's clients whose future is uncertain, although it appears a move back to England could be on the cards.

"After the Champions League, it's not been a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League," he said.

"It is one of his priorities… but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open.

"There is much genuine interest in Philippe because he is a great player and a big success. There is always interest."