Thomas Tuchel declared his Chelsea side 'up for it' as he prepared to face Leicester City in Saturday's early kick-off in the English Premier League.

Tuchel's league leaders will be looking for revenge after losing the FA Cup final to 'The Foxes' at Wembley back in May, so he said: "I think they are a team full of individual quality, full of talent," Tuchel said. "it's a top club, it's a top team, it's a top coach and so I expect a tough one, but also I expect a Chelsea team, our team, to play with hunger and with passion and with a pure will to win and this is the mindset that we want to install."