Everton manager Rafael Benitez said on Thursday that his club were being "punished" by the Premier League for following the protocols around covid as he voiced his displeasure at the decision to allow the game against Burnley to go ahead on Boxing Day.

Benitez said "we were trying to do the right things and then maybe we will be punished for that" as he revealed he has five positive cases and six players injured but still must put out a side to face Burnley. He also mentioned "I think every case would be different but in our case, the analysis was quite simple. They (Premier League) took the numbers, they say you play. But the reality is it's a massive risk for some of our players. So (Liverpool captain) Jordan Henderson is talking about players' welfare, I think it's something we have to consider when we make decisions. What I said before, you can close the training ground for two days and you will be allowed not to play the game. And we were trying to do the right things and then maybe we will be punished for that."

The Spaniard also questioned whether being forced to play the game with a weakened team brings the integrity of the Premier League into question.