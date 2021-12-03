Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Man United to a 3-2 win over Arsenal and took the Portuguese forward past 800 career goals for club and country on Thursday.

He said: "I think that we were sloppy in possession. We gave the ball away to the opponents when we had no pressure and that created some momentum. You allow them to run, you have the structure to play and suddenly you start to give the ball away and so many unforced errors that lead to them having the belief that they could do something in the game. I didn't see the team (playing) with the handbrake (on). I see a team that wanted to impose themselves here, that they were dominant. We played with the right structure and with the right freedom at the same time. But we didn't defend well enough our box and managed some situations well enough to concede the way we did."

The win was watched by new interim head coach Ralf Rangnick in the stands at Old Trafford.