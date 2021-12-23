Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola raised the possibility on Thursday of players going on strike in protest over their welfare but said he does not think such an action will happen.

He said:"Yeah, but it should be the players or the managers all (come) together and make a strike or make something because, if it is just for (using) the words, it is not going to be solved because UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League, the broadcasters - the business is more important than the welfare. A simple example is that, all around the world, it is five substitutions. Here, (in England), it is still three (substitutes allowed in English Premier League matches). Tell me one argument to take care, to be more welfare to the players, than this one and here, for (because) everyone decides for themselves, we do not do it. Now we have to discuss that (the possibility of a player strike). What they decide, (it) will be OK for me. So, it is not necessary to do it (strike), because we talk about the welfare - just for the players association, the players say, 'OK, we do not play anymore until we solve that situation' and after maybe the people are going to pay attention. But you have to decide for (if you leave it to) the broadcasters, for the Premier League or for the rest, to take decisions on behalf, for the welfare, for the players - this is not going to happen."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had previously voiced his concerns that, in his eyes, "nobody really takes player welfare seriously", as the impact of COVID-19 added a further headache to an already crammed festive fixture calendar with the postponement of several league matches over the past week.