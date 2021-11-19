New Spurs boss Antonio Conte called for time and patience on Friday as he tries to implement his style of play at the North London club.

"To arrive at a club in the middle of the season is never easy. Honestly, I don't like to do this, but the opportunity to be the coach of Tottenham has changed a bit my time and I can tell you that now I'm happy", he said as he looked ahead to Sunday's home game against Leeds United in the English Premier League, his first at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Now, for sure, we have to improve with the work, to improve my idea and my idea has to go into the minds of my players, offensively and defensively. But we need a bit of time, we are working very hard to improve this process in less time possible, but for sure we need a bit of time and a bit of patience", he mentioned.