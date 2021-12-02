Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur head coach spoke about how he found the team after the humiliating defeat at Mura in Conference League and said: "Yeah, we all are very angry. The performance was poor, it wasn't good. It wasn't a good game for us but now I think that we need to move on. We have a game tomorrow against Brentford and we know that Brentford is a good team."

He also gave an opinion on whether he thought it would have been so tough when he decided to take the Tottenham job and explained: "If I am here, it's because I want to build something important with the club. I know that in this moment we are a bit far from a top club but we need to work and to improve the situation, to start to also create a good basis, you know, where you start and then you build. I think that we can do this and our fans I think they have to support us."