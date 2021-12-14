Watford manager Claudio Ranieri expects more Premier League matches to be canceled as COVID outbreaks increase amongst the English Teams. He said: 'The situation is now, in the next days, there will be other players in the program, in trouble. Also who has two vaccinations can take the virus, the new virus, it is very difficult, very difficult.'

Tottenham and Manchester United have both had matches called off after outbreaks at the club, and other teams are suffering from cases at their clubs.