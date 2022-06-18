Raphael Varane is excited by the prospect of Manchester United making a "new start" under Erik ten Hag, with the 2018 World Cup winner hoping to enjoy a more successful second season at Old Trafford.

Four-time European champion Varane left Real Madrid to join United last August, but he endured a frustrating campaign as the Red Devils struggled to a sixth-placed finish after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick.

Varane made 29 appearances in all competitions during his first season with United, only contributing to six clean sheets as the side finished with their lowest Premier League points tally yet (58).

But the appointment of former Ajax coach Ten Hag has raised hopes United can improve next term, and Varane has spoken of the squad's eagerness to work with the Dutchman.

"It's a new season, it's a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager," he told the club's media channels.

"Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we'll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready."

United will open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7, but they will first embark on a pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

United's first outing under Ten Hag will see them meet old rivals, Liverpool, in Thailand on July 12, and Varane says the team's pre-season work will prove crucial if they are to hit the ground running next term.

"We want to be ready for the new season," he continued. "We need to work very hard and there will be a lot of training sessions and a lot of games, so I think it will be interesting and a great moment to work very hard and to prepare for the season.

"I think it’s a different atmosphere, it's pre-season, so we have to get fit, we have to prepare.

"I think it's always exciting to play in front of our fans around the world, it's a good experience for us, and it's a good moment to prepare for the season."