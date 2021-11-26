Jurgen Klopp believes the arrival of Ralf Rangnick will make life more difficult for managers in the English Premier League if the 63-year-old can complete a deal to become Manchester United's interim manager.

He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England, so that's how it is, to Manchester United. So, Ralf is obviously a really, really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and proper forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig."

Rangnick is expected to take over as the 'Red Devils'' manager until the end of the season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit from Old Trafford. Klopp mentioned: "That's obviously not good news for other teams. But all coaches in the world we need time to train with our teams and Ralph will pretty quick realize he has no time to train because they play all the time."

But Rangnick will first have to agree on an early end to his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is currently working as the club's head of sports and development.