Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea after guiding the club to Champions League glory.

Contract extension to June 2024 for Thomas Tuchel. 👇💙 — Champions of Europe 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021

The German replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout in January, also leading Chelsea to the FA Cup final and into the top four of the Premier League in his first four months in charge.

Tuchel signed an 18-month deal with the Blues at the time, but he has been rewarded for his successful start to life in west London with a contract that runs through to the end of 2023-24.