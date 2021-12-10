Thomas Tuchel is refusing to "pretend nothing is happening" as Chelsea suffers a run of poor form, including some "average" performances.

The Blues have won just three of their last seven games across all competitions and just one of their last four - a narrow 2-1 Premier League victory over relegation-threatened Watford.

Chelsea's last two results have been particularly disappointing, losing 3-2 to West Ham and drawing 3-3 with Zenit in the Champions League despite being ahead in both matches.

Tuchel is keen to address the issues that have caused his side's slump head-on but revealed that he is not worried about getting back on track.

"If you have the lead four times in two matches and you escape with one point and six goals conceded it's not the moment to look away and pretend that nothing is happening," Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leeds United.

"It's still a matter of details and small things and not to worry about the big picture.

"You can still also find a lot of arguments why it's like this and in the end, we are not happy. The performances are not horrible, they are, in some moments, average and average looks horrible when you play and work for Chelsea.

"It's good that it's like this because we try to compete on the highest level. The last two games were very unusual for us. We were also unlucky in these moments like the last two goals we conceded were not perhaps ones you would usually concede.

"It is back to basics and basics on the highest level. We are in this together. We are aware of it, it is not the moment to worry too much but also to not look away."

Chelsea's last two home Premier League matches ended in draws – 1-1 against both Burnley and Manchester United – but the Blues have won their last four encounters with Leeds at Stamford Bridge and will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday.

In all competitions, Leeds have lost their last seven meetings with reigning European champions, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in December 1980. Their last such game was a 5-1 home defeat to Chelsea in an EFL Cup tie in December 2012.