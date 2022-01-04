Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday forward Romelu Lukaku has apologized and will return to the squad for Wednesday's English League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel explained: "Well, first of all, we were like, even in the view back on it, happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it and talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He (Romelu Lukaku) apologized and is back in the squad for today's (Tuesday's) training. Today's training is later. For me, the most important thing was to understand, and to clearly understand and believe, that it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game."

Lukaku had been dropped from Tuchel's plans after the Belgium international revealed he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under the German earlier this season.

Lukaku has scored seven goals in 18 appearances since he rejoined Chelsea from Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan in August.