A furious Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel described the decision not to award his side a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as "a joke".

Tuchel was angry with referee Mike Dean who failed to award Chelsea a spot kick for Joel Veltman's challenge on Christian Pulisic.

Danny Welbeck denied Chelsea all three points when his stoppage-time header cancelled out a first-half goal from Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel also complained again about the demands placed on his players by the Premier League, saying it would be "stupid" to think his side could compete in the title race - the Blues are now eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel watched on as his side lost defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen to injury.