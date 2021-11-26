Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's next opponents, Manchester United, as the teams prepare to meet on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Tuchel's side currently sits top of the table whilst Manchester United are eighth after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He said: "Yes. I was and, maybe, I still am. I will never write anybody off - not in this league and not in this game. because it's a big club, first of all, but it is a very experienced and individually top level group of players. So, this is still the case and part of the performance from us is to not let them perform."

